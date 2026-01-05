Seoul ranked sixth in the global major city competitiveness index, according to the 2025 Comprehensive City Power Ranking released by Japan’s Mori Memorial Foundation.

The South Korean capital placed sixth among 48 cities surveyed. Seoul had slipped from sixth in 2017 to eighth in 2020, but has since rebounded, reclaiming the sixth position as of 2024.

The institute assesses city competitiveness across six categories: economy, research and development, culture and interaction, livability, environment and transportation/accessibility. Seoul ranked 16th in economy, fifth in research and development, 12th in culture and interaction, 25th in livability, 11th in environment and 11th in transportation/accessibility.

London topped the rankings, followed by Tokyo, New York, Paris and Singapore.