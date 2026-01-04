South Korea on Sunday urged all parties involved in the Venezuela crisis to work toward easing tensions, following a large-scale US military operation against the South American country that sharply escalated regional instability.

In a statement, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said the South Korean government is closely monitoring developments after US forces launched an operation late Friday that reportedly resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The operation, named “Absolute Resolve,” marked a significant intensification of pressure by Washington on the Maduro government.

“The South Korean government calls on all relevant stakeholders to make efforts to reduce tensions in the region,” the ministry said, expressing hope that the situation in Venezuela would stabilize through dialogue while respecting the will of the Venezuelan people and restoring democratic order.

Alongside its diplomatic appeal, the government has moved to strengthen measures to protect South Korean nationals in Venezuela. President Lee Jae Myung instructed officials on Saturday to ensure the safety of Koreans in the country and to prepare evacuation plans should the security situation deteriorate further, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

A spokesperson for the presidential office said Lee directed relevant ministries to “thoroughly safeguard South Korean nationals and meticulously prepare contingency evacuation plans so they can be implemented swiftly if necessary.”

Approximately 70 South Koreans are currently residing in Venezuela, including around 50 in the capital, Caracas, where US strikes were reported. No injuries involving Korean nationals have been confirmed so far.

Seoul's Foreign Ministry convened an emergency meeting late Saturday to assess the situation and review response measures. Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina, who chaired the meeting, instructed officials to refine evacuation and withdrawal scenarios and ensure readiness for rapid execution if conditions worsen.

The ministry also established a task force dedicated to the protection of overseas Koreans and said it is working closely with the diplomatic mission in Venezuela to monitor developments and maintain communication with Korean nationals on the ground.

US President Donald Trump announced that American forces had carried out a large-scale military strike against Venezuela, resulting in the capture of Maduro and his wife. Maduro has been charged by US authorities with narco-terrorism, as Washington accuses his government of facilitating drug trafficking and manipulating last year’s election to remain in power.

Following the attack, Venezuela declared a national emergency and mobilized its military, denouncing the US operation as an attempt to overthrow the government and seize control of the country’s oil resources.