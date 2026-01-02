Samsung Biologics CEO John Rim urged employees in a New Year message to rally as “one team” to become the world’s top contract development and manufacturing organization, as the company also marks its 15th anniversary.

On Friday, Rim said the company completed several major milestones in 2025, including a corporate spinoff, securing land for its third Bio Campus in Songdo, Incheon, and acquiring a manufacturing plant in Rockville, Maryland.

Looking ahead to 2026, Rim said “geopolitical uncertainty is expected to intensify, while competition within the biotechnology industry continues to sharpen, requiring higher levels of competitiveness across all areas of the business.”

To maintain its competitive edge, Rim said the company must align all decision-making and execution with its four excellence values, or "4E": customer, quality, operational and people excellence.

“We must respond closely to client needs while positioning ourselves as a partner that consistently exceeds expectations,” Rim said on customer excellence.

On quality excellence, he said quality remains “the industry’s absolute standard and a nonnegotiable responsibility.” He also called for a fundamental review of operating systems and broader use of digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, to enhance operational excellence.

Rim said the company will continue to invest in talent development under its people excellence pillar, pledging to create an environment where employees can fully leverage their expertise.

He said the company will also pursue the “3S” strategies -- simplification, standardization and scalability -- to turn the 4E values into tangible results, speeding up decision-making and execution, ensuring consistent quality and strengthening its ability to respond to shifts in market and customer demand.

“We will continue to expand our production capacity, portfolio and global footprint in 2026, reinforcing our position as a trusted partner,” Rim said.

The company plans to accelerate overseas expansion following its US plant acquisition and further develop new modalities, including antibody-drug conjugates and organoid-based businesses.