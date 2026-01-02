OneUs decided not to renew its exclusive contract with agency RBW Entertainment which expires next month, the group's management company announced Friday.

Although the five bandmates are parting ways with the agency, they will carry on as a team and will keep the name of the band.

The fivesome brought to a close its international tour “H_Our, Us” in Warsaw last month, having performed in seven cities in Europe and 10 in the US, as well Yokohama, Japan, and Seoul.

OneUs is planning to bring out a new album in January, about six months since the 11th EP “5x.” In October, the group dropped digital single “Fly to you.” Leedo and Hwanwoong participated in writing words for the song dedicated to fans and Seoho recorded his part before enlisting in February last year.