Zerobaseone will roll out a special album on Feb. 2, agency WakeOne Entertainment announced Thursday.

The limited edition release, dubbed “Re-flow,” will convey the candid emotions and memories the nine members have accumulated over the 2 1/2 years they have spent together, the company said.

The project group formed through audition show Boys Planet and was slated to disband in January but decided to extend their activities by two months.

The upcoming album comes about five months after the group's first studio album “Never Say Never.” The LP entered Billboard 200 at No. 23 and sold over a million copies, as did its five preceding releases.

After the album release, Zerobaseone will perform encore concerts for tour “Here & Now” in Yokohama, Japan, and in Seoul.