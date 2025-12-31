Silence seen as strategic but fan anxiety intensifies

Two days after Danielle was removed from NewJeans following the termination of her contract with Ador, the singer has remained silent — offering no official statements or explanations in response to the agency’s decision.

Her silence has also added to fan anxiety, as questions continue to mount over what lies ahead for NewJeans and Danielle, whose future has remained uncertain since the contract dispute between the group and the agency began in November 2024.

While Ador outlined its reasons for terminating her contract in an official statement to the press, Danielle has not released a response. Instead, she was reportedly seen volunteering to deliver coal briquettes on the day her contract was terminated, appearing calm.

From a legal standpoint, Danielle’s silence is not unusual. According to entertainment lawyer Chong Kyong-sok of Liwu Law Group, artists involved in ongoing disputes are “often advised to avoid public statements.”

“Celebrities are subject to a higher level of scrutiny, and their public remarks can be used against them in court as legal evidence,” Chong told The Korea Herald. “Danielle’s continued silence can be seen as a decision to observe Ador’s next move after (the agency) releases a more detailed explanation of their position and decision.”

When announcing their decision to terminate Danielle’s contract, Ador added that it would later explain details regarding the conflict at a separate event, though the exact date and method have yet to be announced.

“With Ador signaling that it plans to further clarify its stance (regarding the ongoing dispute (later), any response from Danielle would likely come only after the agency’s position is clearly laid out,” Chong added.

However, silence does not go unnoticed — particularly in K-pop, where idols are expected to maintain a steady flow of communication with fans. Therefore, for fans of NewJeans and Danielle, the ex-member’s silence has proven more unsettling as rumors continue to escalate regarding Ador’s decision to terminate and Danielle’s conflict with the agency.

“K-pop fans are accustomed to constant interaction with idols, sharing emotions and updates,” culture critic Kim Heon-sik told The Korea Herald. “Danielle’s silence makes it impossible to know where she stands or how she plans to move forward from here.”

Kim added that the anxiety is further heightened for fans who envisioned NewJeans to move forward as a five-member group. With that image disrupted, many are struggling to imagine how NewJeans would continue its activities without Danielle, or if they will even be able to in the near future, as legal disputes are expected to stick around for the long term.

“When a member leaves an idol group, the atmosphere and balance of the group change,” Kim said. “A group can continue with fewer members, but how Ador shapes the environment going forward without making Danielle’s absence obvious — and how it manages fan dynamics among the remaining members — is a major task Ador must address going forward.”

On Tuesday, Ador filed a damages suit of 43.1 billion won ($30 million) against Danielle, her family member and former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin, citing multiple breaches, including unauthorized activities and reputational harm.

In addition to Danielle’s contract termination, Ador announced Monday that Hanni will continue with Ador and NewJeans, along with Haerin and Hyein. Another member, Minji, is still in ongoing talks with the agency.