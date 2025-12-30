NewJeans’ label Ador has filed a damages suit worth over 43 billion won ($29.7 million) against former group member Danielle, her family member and ex-CEO Min Hee-jin, according to local reports citing legal sources on Tuesday.

According to reports, a civil lawsuit was filed by Ador to the Seoul Central District Court the day before, listing the three individuals as defendants. The total amount claimed reportedly reaches up to 43.09 billion won. Ador was unavailable for comment as of press time.

The case was reportedly sent to a court division that oversees the ongoing legal dispute between Hybe and Min. The agency filed a suit in July 2024 to confirm the termination of their shareholder agreement, followed by Min filing a separate lawsuit claiming payment from Hybe related to the exercise of a put option based on their shareholder agreement.

The report that Ador had filed a damages lawsuit came a day after the agency terminated Danielle’s exclusive contract, citing multiple breaches, including unauthorized activities and reputational harm. Ador has also said it intends to hold those responsible for delays in NewJeans’ group activities legally accountable.

Previously, the members of NewJeans had voiced their desire for Min’s reinstatement following her dismissal from Ador amid her conflict with Hybe in November 2024. That month, the members claimed their contracts with Ador were nullified due to violations by Ador and Hybe.

Ador responded by filing a lawsuit to confirm that the contracts of the artists remain valid and sought a court injunction to prevent the members from engaging in independent activities until the case was resolved. The court granted the injunction and later sided with Ador in the first trial, ruling that the contracts were still binding.

In addition to Danielle’s contract termination, Ador announced Monday that Hanni will join NewJeans along with Haerin and Hyein. Another member, Minji, is still in ongoing talks with the agency.