Lee Jae Myung's China trip underscores Seoul’s push to balance geopolitics with economic pragmatism

President Lee Jae Myung will be accompanied by a large-scale business delegation during his state visit to China from Jan. 4-7, including the heads of South Korea’s four largest conglomerates, industry sources said Wednesday.

The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the country’s leading business lobby group, is organizing an economic delegation of more than 200 corporate executives to coincide with the president’s trip. The move signals a push by Seoul to reinforce economic ties with Beijing, amid shifting global supply chains and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The high-profile delegation is expected to include Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong; SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, who also serves as KCCI chairman; Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun; and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo.

Other major corporate leaders expected to join include GS Group Chairman Huh Tae-soo, Posco Group Chairman Chang In-hwa, LS Group Chairman Koo Ja-eun and CJ Group Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik, who also heads the Korea Enterprises Federation.

Executives from a wide range of industries — including gaming giant Krafton, entertainment powerhouse SM Entertainment and fashion brand Hyungji — are also slated to take part, signaling the growing scope of Korea-China economic cooperation beyond traditional manufacturing sectors.

Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said both countries are anticipating tangible outcomes from the visit that will directly improve people’s livelihoods.

“There’s considerable expectation for concrete progress in fields like critical mineral supply chains, mutual investment, digital industries, and eco-friendly growth,” Kang said. She added that several memorandums of understanding are scheduled to be signed in cooperation with relevant government bodies.

The itinerary includes a Korea-China business forum, signing ceremonies and business consultation sessions. The forum is expected to focus on manufacturing, supply chain resilience and the rise of new consumer and service markets in both countries.

The state-run Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency will host dedicated business matchmaking sessions for Korean companies looking to enter or expand their footprint in the Chinese market.

Chey is slated to lead the business delegation and will likely play a key role in meetings with Chinese industry leaders. He is also expected to deliver remarks at the forum, emphasizing the long-term value of stronger economic links between the two nations.

This will be the first KCCI-led business delegation to China in over six years. The last trip took place in December 2019 during a trilateral summit between South Korea, China and Japan. That mission, led by then-KCCI Chairman Park Yong-maan, brought together around 100 senior executives, including top officials from Samsung and Hyundai Motor.