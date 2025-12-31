The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism appointed Park Sung-hyeuck, a former vice president and corporate advisor of Cheil Worldwide, as the new president of the Korea Tourism Organization on Wednesday.

Park’s appointment follows a monthslong leadership vacancy at the KTO after former KTO President Kim Jang-sil stepped down in January 2024 to run in the general elections. Park has no political background or prior involvement in the tourism industry.

According to the ministry, Park, 57, will begin work immediately, with his official appointment ceremony scheduled to take place at a later date.

Park received his bachelor's degree from Hankuk University of Foreign Studies and completed his master’s degree in journalism at Chung-Ang University. He is currently enrolled at HUFS, where he is pursuing a doctoral degree in media communication.

During his 30-year-long career at Cheil, Park held key roles at the advertising agency, overseeing the company’s offices in Europe and North America while also leading the company’s global operations as the corporate advisor. He is also credited for directing iconic advertisement campaigns from the 1990s, including “Anycall” ads for Samsung as well as SK Telecom’s “TTL.”

Regarding Park’s appointment, Culture Minister Choi Hwi-young said that Park is “a leader with international marketing expertise and strong management skills.” The new KTO head would help the KTO reach its goal of attracting 30 million foreign national visitors to redefine the “K-Tourism” brand, he said.