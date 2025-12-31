Celltrion said Wednesday it expects to log record quarterly earnings of 1.28 trillion won ($887 million) in revenue and 472.2 billion won in operating profit in the fourth quarter this year thanks to stable growth across its major products with new product launches on the global stage.

In a regulatory filing, Celltrion forecast quarterly revenue and operating profit to have increased by 20.7 percent and 140.4 percent, respectively, from the fourth quarter last year. The operating profit margin is also expected to reach 36.8 percent.

If the numbers turn out as expected, Celltrion will have accumulated 4.12 trillion won in revenue and 1.17 trillion won in operating profit during the January to December period in 2025, up 15.7 percent and 136.9 percent, respectively, year-on-year. It would mark the Korean biopharmaceutical firm’s first time exceeding 4 trillion won in annual revenue and 1 trillion won in annual operating profit.

As the fourth-quarter earnings were estimated before the end of the quarter, Celltrion pointed out that even a conservative projection of its earnings would surpass market expectations. Celltrion said its new products such as Remsima SC, Yuflyma, Vegzelma and Stekima are on pace to post double-digit growth in the fourth quarter, accounting for over 60 percent of the total sales.

The biopharmaceutical company said the completion of its merger with Celltrion Healthcare, which was carried out in December 2023, will accelerate the improvement of profitability as high-cost inventory is used and the amortization of development costs is complete while the titer rate improves.

Celltrion’s rate of cost of goods sold in the fourth quarter came to 36.1 percent, down about 3 percentage points from the previous quarter. The firm’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, was estimated at 538.9 billion won in the fourth quarter, the highest for any three-month period so far.

As Celltrion plans to complete the acquisition of Eli Lilly’s biopharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Branchburg, New Jersey, by the end of the year, it will look to better cope with tariff policies and global demands. The firm purchased the US site for $330 million in September, later outlining a plan to invest up to 700 billion won in upgrading the facility.

“Since the first quarter of this year, we have been announcing preliminary results to inform investors of our performance in a quick and transparent manner. This quarter, we announced our forecast results before the end of the quarter for the first time to improve predictability and timeliness for investors,” said a Celltrion official.

“We have applied conservative assumptions in consideration of market volatility until the final results are released. From 2026, we will focus on sound growth based on our highly profitable products."