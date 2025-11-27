Celltrion launched its allergy treatment Omlyclo (omalizumab) in Brazil on Thursday, marking the first time a Xolair biosimilar has entered Latin America’s largest pharmaceutical market.

Omlyclo is the first biosimilar of Xolair, a global blockbuster treatment for allergies. Capitalizing on its status as a “first mover,” Celltrion aims to secure early Brazilian market dominance ahead of competitors. The launch begins with a 150-milligram dose, with an additional 75-milligram dose scheduled for release early next year to broaden treatment options.

To enhance market competitiveness, Celltrion showcased the clinical data and user convenience of Omlyclo to local medical professionals at the Brazilian Association of Allergy and Immunology conference held Nov. 13.

The launch builds on Celltrion’s already robust performance in the Brazilian market. As of the second quarter, its blood cancer treatment Truxima (rituximab) held an 80 percent share of the private market, while its autoimmune disease treatment Remsima (infliximab) commanded a 60 percent share.

Leveraging this momentum, the company plans to lead the successful settlement of subsequent products, including Omlyclo, and use Brazil as a bridgehead to expand its portfolio across the entire Latin American region.

“As a first mover, we plan to quickly expand prescriptions by capitalizing on our early entry advantage,” said Kang Kyung-doo, head of Celltrion’s Latin American division. “Starting with Brazil, we will further solidify our market presence by expanding sales to other Latin American nations next year.”