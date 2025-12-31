Students at 63 schools nationwide participated this year in special lectures on the lives and roles of Koreans living overseas, the Overseas Koreans Agency said Tuesday.

The agency said it delivered 70 lectures at elementary, middle and high schools, as well as universities, between March and December, reaching 6,243 students. Attendance more than doubled from about 2,400 students in 2024.

The lectures focused on how overseas Koreans live and their identities, as well as their historical, economic and cultural ties to South Korea. The sessions were led by agency officials and outside experts.

“Understanding overseas Koreans is not an issue limited to those living abroad, but one that Korean society as a whole should reflect on,” the agency said in a statement.

The agency said it plans to expand the program in 2026 beyond the public education system, including lectures at libraries and other public facilities, as well as online courses for public officials through the government’s e-learning platform.