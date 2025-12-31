South Korean police are investigating two high school students after a street fight in Seoul's Gangnam district resulted in one teenager sustaining a stab wound to the neck.

The incident occurred around 7:50 p.m. Sunday in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul. The two students had become acquainted through social media and had previously been involved in a physical altercation, police said.

They later agreed to meet again, and the dispute escalated once again into physical violence.

During the confrontation, one student allegedly pulled out a knife. The resulting wound was not life-threatening, and the injured student was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to authorities.

The Seoul Gangnam Police Station is investigating the student suspected of wielding the knife on charges of special violence, which applies to assaults involving weapons. The other student is also under investigation for violence, as police view the incident as a mutual fight.