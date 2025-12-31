Mamamoo is poised to make a full-group return in June and celebrate the 12th anniversary of its debut, agency RBW Entertainment announced Wednesday.

The quartet will release an album and launch an international tour right away to bring the new songs to the stage. It is planning to meet fans in 26 cities across the world.

The upcoming album comes more than 3 1/2 years after the group released its 12th EP, “Mic On.” Two songs from the three-track set topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart: the main track “Illella” in 10 regions and the B-side track “1,2,3 Eoi!” in seven.

Since "Mic On," each of the four has been busy with solo work. Moonbyeol is in the middle of a tour, which will continue January in Tokyo. Solar and Wheein each wrapped up Asia tours in November, while Hwasa swept all major music charts in Korea with her October single, “Good Goodbye.”