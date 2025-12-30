Celebrations also include themed aircraft in China, landmark lighting displays

Fans of BTS member V marked his 30th birthday Tuesday with a rare tribute at the Palace of Versailles in France, where a stone bench was dedicated to the artist in the palace gardens.

The stone bench was installed in the Premiere Corner of the Trianon gardens of Versailles, according to a fan group, V Global Union. The location carries meaning, as V had previously visited and filmed at the site.

Palace officials said that the installation marks the first time the French government-owned landmark has permitted a space to honor an international personality. It is also the first such dedication at Trianon, making the project a first for the centuries-old estate. Once a royal residence, the Palace of Versailles now attracts nearly 15 million visitors each year.

In China, fans chartered an Airbus A320 from China Express Airlines, decorating the interior of the aircraft with photos of V and birthday messages. According to fan group Baidu Vbar, the plane will operate with the themed interior through Jan. 30. Celebrations in China also included a fan-organized advertisement displayed on a massive 118-meter-tall screen in Shenzhen.

Fans in Russia illuminated the Sun of Moscow, the tallest Ferris wheel on the continent, in purple and green, according to RU-Army, the Russian BTS fan community. The lighting project transformed the landmark into an eye-catching public tribute.