Those visiting Yongsan Children's Garden will no longer need to make reservations in advance beginning early January, according to President Lee Jae Myung's post on his X account on Tuesday.

This follows the South Korean presidential office's return to Cheong Wa Dae on Monday. Access to the garden had been somewhat restricted since Lee's predecessor, former President Yoon Suk Yeol, moved the presidential office to a building next door after taking office in May 2022.

Describing the latest changes as a move to "completely bring the garden back to the people," Lee shared a brief note in his social media post, outlining the staged process of lifting restrictions and increasing access to what was once part of Yongsan Garrison and owned by United States Forces Korea.

The 300,000 square-meter site was transformed into a garden and began receiving tourists in May 2023. However, only those who made a reservation and handed in their identification were granted entry. The reservation system also ran on a first-come, first-served basis.

Every visitor had to present their ID and undergo a security check before entering the garden, because the site was a security zone for the Presidential Security Service.

Tuesday's post indicated that the garden is no longer considered a security zone, and a security check has therefore not been conducted since Saturday at 3 p.m. A revision of the relevant regulation followed Monday, while the garden's reservation system will be abolished early January.