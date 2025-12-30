Annual conference unveils 2025 indices, honors celebrities, industry leaders for promoting Korean culture abroad

South Korea maintained its fourth-place position in global nation brand power rankings for the fourth consecutive year, according to results announced Tuesday at the 10th National Competitiveness and Nation Brand Conference held at the National Assembly Library in Seoul.

The Nation Brand Index, released annually by the Institute of Nation Brand Promotion -- an independent research organization founded in 2013 -- measures a country's overall brand value by combining national competitiveness scores with psychological proximity, a subjective measure of how foreign audiences perceive a nation's culture, safety, leadership, and willingness to engage with it. The index surveys some 1,600 experts across 62 countries on 39 target nations, according to the institute.

Korea jumped from sixth place in 2021 to fourth in 2022 and has held that position ever since.

The event, co-hosted by the Institute of Nation Brand Promotion and the Institute for Policy and Strategy on National Competitiveness, also honored individuals and organizations across 14 categories for elevating Korea's image on the world stage.

Actress Lim Yoona received the Global Pop Culture Influence award. A member of the legendary girl group Girls' Generation who has also made her mark as an actor, she expanded her international reach this year through the popular K-drama "Bon Appetit, Your Majesty."

Badminton star Ahn Se-young took the Global Sports Leadership prize after a dominant season in which she claimed 11 titles and became the first athlete to be named BWF Player of the Year for the third year running. Fencing Olympic gold medalist Oh Sang-wook earned the Global Sports Championship honor.

Past recipients in these categories include figure skater Kim Yuna, footballer Son Heung-min, pianist Lim Yun-chan, and actors Lee Min-ho and Lee Jung-jae.

Among institutions, the National Museum of Korea was recognized after its annual attendance surpassed five million for the first time this year. CJ Olive Young, the country's ubiquitous health and beauty chain popular among foreign visitors, received the Global Brand Innovation award.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Oh Myung, the Daegu International Opera Awards and several other entities and individuals were also honored for helping raise Korea's international profile.

Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Chae Hwi-young praised the award recipients, highlighting how Korea's cultural exports have helped drive demand for Korean goods and tourism.

"Beyond just K-pop, dramas and films -- food, fashion, beauty and sports have emerged as powerful global brands," Chae said. "Korea is now recognized not just as a country that makes things well, but as a country people want to engage with."

Choi Yoo-jin, president of the Institute of Nation Brand Promotion, also congratulated the recipients, calling them “true patriots of our time.”

Cho Dong-sung, chairman of the Institute for Industrial Policy Studies and honorary president of the Institute of Nation Brand Promotion, reflected on Korea's rise from a little-known developing country to a global cultural powerhouse.

The conference also unveiled the 2025 IPS National Competitiveness Index, a separate assessment from the Institute for Industrial Policy Studies that evaluates 62 economies across eight criteria spanning physical and business factors.

The model yields two strategic rankings: a Cost Strategy ranking that prioritizes production efficiency and a Differentiation Strategy ranking that draws more heavily on innovation and talent.

Korea placed 19th in the former and 17th in the latter this year. Canada, the UAE and Australia topped the Cost Strategy list; Switzerland, Denmark and Singapore led Differentiation Strategy.

The conference concluded with panel discussions featuring foreign diplomatic representatives. Honorary consuls from Romania, Hungary, Trinidad and Tobago, and Lithuania discussed bilateral cooperation, followed by a session with ambassadors and deputy ambassadors from Sweden, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Germany and the UAE.