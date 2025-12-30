KT Corp. CEO Kim Young-shub issued a formal apology Tuesday for the recent data breach that exposed customers to unauthorized micropayment charges, vowing systemic reforms to regain public trust.

“We sincerely apologize once again to our valued customers who have supported and trusted KT,” Young-shub said during a press briefing held at the company’s office in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul. Bowing his head, he expressed deep regret on behalf of KT’s leadership and employees.

His remarks came a day after the Ministry of Science and ICT’s joint investigation team released a report on the August cyberattack. According to the findings, 103 types of malicious code were detected on 94 KT servers.

The breach precipitated financial losses of 243 million won ($169,500), mostly through unauthorized small-sum payments charged to users without their consent.

In response, KT announced a customer compensation plan, including a waiver of early termination fees for users who cancel their mobile contracts between Wednesday and Jan. 13. This waiver will also apply retroactively to those who ended their contracts between Sept. 1 and Tuesday, when public concern over the incident was at its peak.

Starting Jan. 14, KT will roll out broader benefits under its customer appreciation program. The package will include increased mobile data allowances, discounts on popular lifestyle services and free access to entertainment platforms. The company estimated the total value of the program at about 450 billion won.

“We aimed to provide compensation that is long-lasting, generous, and comprehensive,” said Kwon Hee-keun, head of KT’s marketing innovation business unit.

KT also announced the formation of a dedicated information security innovation task force, signaling a long-term commitment to structural reform. The company reaffirmed its earlier pledge to invest 1 trillion won over the next five years in strengthening cybersecurity, and hinted at further increases.

Park Min-woo, who will lead the task force, said that a cybersecurity master plan is currently in development. “In addition to the 1 trillion won already pledged, we are exploring further investments to strengthen our security infrastructure and rebuild customer trust,” he added.