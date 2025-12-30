Chipmakers hit new highs, lifting Seoul benchmark near record

South Korean equities wrapped up a standout year in 2025, with the Kospi brushing aside global skepticism to deliver the world’s strongest annual performance and finish near record levels.

On Tuesday, the final trading day of the year, the benchmark climbed as high as 4,226 — just shy of its all-time peak of 4,226.75 — after opening 0.64 percent lower at 4,193.75. Fresh highs in heavyweight chipmakers underpinned the move, reinforcing a rally that defined the market through 2025.

Trading remained tight throughout the day, with the index hovering around 4,220. Retail investors were the sole net buyers, purchasing about 680 billion won ($473.4 million) as of 2:30 p.m., while foreign and institutional investors sold roughly 300 billion won and 380 billion won, respectively, in year-end profit-taking.

While the index was little changed, its two largest heavyweights — Samsung Electronics and SK hynix — both hit record highs, with Samsung at one point rising to 121,000 won and SK hynix to 659,000 won.

SK hynix’s advance also lifted AI-focused investor SK Square to a new high. Shares surged more than 6 percent, briefly touching 370,000 won and pushing its market capitalization to about 48 trillion won, overtaking KB Financial Group to enter the Kospi’s top 10 by value.

The Kospi surged 76 percent over the year, the strongest performance among major global markets, far outpacing gains of 17 percent in the S&P 500 and 22 percent in the Nasdaq. It marked only the third such boom for the index, after rallies of 93 percent in 1987 and 83 percent in 1999.

Few had anticipated such a turnaround a year ago. The benchmark entered 2025 under pressure after then-President Yoon Suk Yeol’s surprise declaration of martial law in December, which sent the Kospi sliding below 2,400.

The market remained subdued through the first half as political uncertainty lingered until Yoon’s impeachment in April and a June presidential election, while US tariff-driven trade tensions weighed on the export-driven economy. Foreign investors sold about 16 trillion won of local shares through May, leaving the index mired near 2,700 when the new administration took office.

Sentiment shifted sharply after President Lee Jae Myung’s pro-market agenda and a global AI boom reignited risk appetite. The Kospi reclaimed 3,000 on June 20 — its first return above the level in more than three years — less than a month after Lee’s election, and went on to hit a record 3,000 trillion won in market capitalization on Oct. 15, when the index also pierced 3,650.

The rally accelerated into the fourth quarter, lifting the Kospi past 4,000 for the first time on Oct. 27. The index went on to set a record closing high of 4,221.87 on Nov. 3, followed by an all-time intraday peak of 4,226.75 the next day.

While trailing the Kospi’s outsized advance, the Kosdaq also posted solid gains of 37 percent for the year. Renewed expectations for policy support fueled a December rally, with analysts projecting the index could reach 1,000 in early 2026, potentially followed by further upside.

Another surprise in the stock market’s surge was its resilience in the face of persistent weakness in the local currency. The won endured a volatile year, weakening to near-crisis levels above 1,480 per dollar in April amid peak US tariff concerns, and again in early December as demand for dollars rose alongside overseas equity investment.

After hitting a daytime low of 1,487 against the greenback on April 9, the won has since stabilized below 1,450, trading around 1,436 as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

With about an hour left in the final session, both benchmarks were trading little changed, with the Kospi down 0.1 percent at 4,215 and the Kosdaq off 0.7 percent at 926.