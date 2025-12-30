From Harman to BMW, Lee Jae-yong’s long-term bet on automotive tech bears fruit

Samsung Electronics has secured a major deal to supply its Exynos Auto chip to BMW’s electric SUVs, in a move that underscores the Korean tech giant’s ambitions in the global automotive semiconductor industry — a key pillar in Chair Lee Jae-yong’s roadmap.

According to industry sources on Tuesday, Samsung’s Exynos Auto V720 system-on-chip has been selected for BMW’s next-generation iX3 model, which will be the first mass-market vehicle based on the German automaker’s Neue Klasse electric vehicle platform. The model is expected to debut here during the second half of next year.

Developed by Samsung’s System LSI division, the V720 is built on an advanced 5-nanometer process and serves as a high-performance infotainment processor. It is capable of supporting real-time navigation, high-resolution multimedia content and advanced graphics, addressing rising demand from global automakers for sophisticated in-car computing platforms.

Samsung is reportedly seeking to expand the adoption of its Exynos Auto lineup across a broader range of BMW vehicles — not only electric models but also high-end internal combustion engine vehicles. Likely candidates include BMW’s new 7 Series sedan, which may feature Samsung’s latest Exynos Auto V920 chip, also based on 5-nanometer technology. The V920 offers further improvements in computing performance and power efficiency.

“Samsung's collaboration with BMW represents more than a simple supply contract,” said an industry source who requested anonymity. “It reflects Samsung’s growing credibility as a technology partner in one of the world’s most demanding and competitive automotive sectors.”

A crucial turning point in Samsung’s automotive strategy came in 2016 with its acquisition of Harman International, a US-based premium audio and connected car solutions provider. Since joining the Samsung family, Harman has evolved into a comprehensive mobility technology company, offering digital cockpits, connected infotainment systems and telematics platforms tailored to modern vehicles.

Last week, Harman announced it would acquire the advanced driver-assistance systems division of Germany’s ZF Friedrichshafen. The acquisition will provide key technologies such as forward-facing cameras and ADAS controllers, enhancing Harman’s footprint in vehicle safety and semi-autonomous driving technologies.

Samsung’s automotive chip business gained early momentum in 2019 when it began supplying Exynos Auto processors to Audi. The tech giant then expanded its client base to include Volkswagen in 2021.

Lee’s interest in automotive tech has become increasingly visible in recent months.

Last month, the Samsung chief held a closed-door meeting in Seoul with Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius during the German executive’s visit to Korea. Though details of the talks were not disclosed, sources say discussions likely touched on automotive semiconductors, display panels and next-generation cockpit technologies.

Lee also visited China in March, where he met with executives from BYD, the world’s largest EV maker, and toured Xiaomi’s automobile production facility in Beijing. This further fueled speculation of Samsung targeting deeper integration into China’s expanding EV supply chain.

Samsung’s automotive push is supported by collaboration across its key affiliates. Samsung SDI, the group’s battery manufacturing arm, supplies lithium-ion batteries to major global carmakers including BMW, Volkswagen and Rivian. Meanwhile, Samsung Display is ramping up its automotive organic light-emitting diode business, identifying it as a key growth driver amid a slowdown in traditional smartphone panel sales.

“With the industry rapidly moving toward software-centric vehicles and electrification, the demand for automotive chips is growing quickly,” said another industry source. “Samsung is aiming to establish itself as a competitive supplier, targeting automakers in both Europe and China.”