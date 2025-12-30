Business events no longer succeed simply by showcasing good products, according to Kim Hyun-woo, CEO of Seoul Business Agency. In today’s market, he argues, consumption begins with experience — and the stories created through it.

That belief shaped the agency’s approach to hosting an influencer-centered networking program, Seoul Vibe, designed not only as a promotional showcase but as a place where enjoyment, relationships and commerce naturally intersect.

“Business used to be simple — if the product was good, it sold,” Kim said. “But now, stories create consumption, and experience builds fandoms surrounding the product. For Seoul’s small and medium-sized companies to go global, selling alone is not enough.”

Kim explained that the event was designed as a part of a broader effort to move beyond traditional sales support and toward a system where influence, content and commerce function together.

“We needed an ecosystem where influencer reach, online and offline commerce, and real-time content production are connected,” he said. “If people only talk business, it’s boring. But when they enjoy themselves together — eating, listening to music, getting lost in conversation — it works better. That’s the intention behind this (influencer networking event).”

Kim also stressed that the event was designed to produce immediate outcomes, not symbolic exposure.

“This is not a showcase,” he said. “Here, companies and influencers can discuss possible collaborations. We have live commerce events where influencers can go live on their social media channels to introduce products, creating marketing content in real time. When people meet here, business actually happens.”

At the core of Kim’s thinking is a shift in how influencers are defined.

“Influencers are not just promoters,” said the CEO. “They are one-person media companies on their own but are also trend analysts that understand the market faster than anyone else.”

He added that the shift in how people, especially those of a younger age, consume media has also added to his stance.

“Young people don’t get information from traditional media anymore,” said Kim. “They get it from what is now called new media, and the people operating there are influencers. In that sense, this is not just an event — it’s a global festival consisting of one-person media agencies.”

Ultimately, Kim sees these encounters as a preview of Seoul’s economic future.

“Different nationalities, Seoul-made products, live global communication — all happening at once. That’s the image of the Seoul economy we are working to build through these influencer events.”