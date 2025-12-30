Rep. Kim Byung-kee of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down as floor leader, citing mounting allegations of misconduct involving himself and his family.

“Today, I will resign as the Democratic Party’s floor leader,” Kim said during a party leadership meeting at the National Assembly. “At a time when I stand at the center of ongoing allegations being raised day after day, I can only become a burden to the Democratic Party and the Lee Jae Myung administration.”

Kim bowed his head “in deep apology,” acknowledging that his behavior “fell far short of public expectations and standards.”

“The responsibility lies entirely with my own shortcomings. I am truly sorry,” he said. “My position is not what matters. What troubled me was seeing a single suspicion grow and spread until it was accepted as if it were fact — treated as a source of political interest and confrontation, rather than a pursuit of truth.”

Kim said he had wrestled with whether to remain in office while fighting to clear his name but ultimately concluded that he risked hindering the governing party.

“As long as I remain at the center of unending allegations, I can only hinder the Democratic Party and the success of the Lee Jae Myung administration. Therefore, I am stepping down today,” he said. “This decision is not about avoiding or shedding responsibility — it reflects my intention to take on even greater responsibility once the truth is made clear.”

Kim’s decision comes as a wave of allegations against him — many involving his family — continues to deepen public dissatisfaction with the ruling party’s discipline and ethical standards.

Recent claims raised by a former aide include accusations of undue privileges and abuse of authority, suggesting Kim wielded his parliamentary influence for personal and familial benefit. Observers say some allegations could warrant criminal investigation if substantiated, raising concerns that public office was treated as a private asset.

Fresh allegations have emerged concerning the employment of Kim’s younger son at a cryptocurrency trading firm. Critics claim Kim met with the company’s government affairs officials and then instructed his aides to submit parliamentary questions critical of rival firms — actions allegedly followed by a favorable hiring outcome for his son, who is majoring in mathematics.

The younger son has already faced scrutiny over his university transfer process and is accused of relying on parliamentary aides to help delay his reserve military training.

Kim’s elder son is the subject of separate allegations. An audio recording suggests Kim’s wife sought favors from a senior official at the National Intelligence Service during his hiring process. Additional claims suggest aides were improperly directed to support the son’s intelligence-related tasks.

Kim’s wife is also accused of personally using a district council vice chair’s corporate expense card — reportedly amounting to over 2 million won ($1,400) — after the 2022 local elections.

Kim himself is under fire for allegedly receiving prohibited benefits, including a luxury meal provided by a former Coupang chief and a set of prepaid travel vouchers from Korean Air that funded his family’s stay at a high-end hotel on Jeju Island.

Another accusation asserts that Kim asked a staff member to confirm whether Indonesia’s president-elect intended to visit Hanwha Group and then relayed the information to his son employed at the NIS — raising concerns of improper access to corporate intelligence.

The main opposition People Power Party had demanded that Kim be held accountable, insisting his actions are serious enough to warrant stepping down from the National Assembly entirely.

Members of his own Democratic Party have also reportedly expressed worries that the situation was eroding party discipline and diverting focus from legislative priorities. Senior party figures, including leader Jung Chung-rae, have been following the developments closely.

Kim said Tuesday he hopes legislative efforts promised by the party — particularly economic and reform bills — will continue unaffected.

“I will take full responsibility for all processes and outcomes that follow,” he said. “I sincerely apologize once again for causing such grave concern.”