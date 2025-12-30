The Financial Times has unveiled its 25 People of the Year for 2025, which includes Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Korean-born American businessperson Michele Kang.

Huang is leading the AI boom, with Nvidia dominating the GPU market. Its superchips, like the H100 and GH200, are shaping AI development, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman noted Huang’s long-term preparation for AI leadership.

Michele Kang (Kang Yong-mi), a Korean-American entrepreneur, owns the US Women’s Football League’s Washington Spirit, England’s London City Lionesses, and chairs French Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyonnais. Chelsea Clinton praised Kang as a bold investor reshaping the future of women’s sports.

Other notable figures on the list include Zohran Mamdani, Jane Fonda and many leaders, creators and heroes from diverse fields.

Each year, the FT highlights 25 individuals who have made notable achievements in politics, economy, culture, and technology, and separately names its Person of the Year.