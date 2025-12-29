Seoul will light up Wednesday night as it ushers in the New Year with events spanning historic landmarks, theme parks and skyscraper observatories. From large public shows to ticketed parties, below is a guide to the capital's countdown hotspots.

Gwanghwamun Square: the nation’s largest countdown

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will host the country’s largest countdown show at Gwanghwamun Square, stretching roughly 800 meters along Sejong-daero. Nine massive electronic display boards installed on nearby landmarks will simultaneously screen a countdown video.

City officials said the video will feature a media art piece themed around a red horse, along with interviews with Seoul residents. New Year’s messages from K-pop stars will also appear on the screens. The event will be accompanied by a hanbok fashion show and live K-pop performances.

Lotte World: a countdown adventure party

Those seeking a festive, indoor celebration can head to Lotte World in Jamsil. The park’s New Year’s Eve event begins at 10 p.m. with a photo session featuring popular seasonal theme park characters and performers.

From 11:30 p.m., the celebration shifts into full countdown mode with the “World of Light” parade along the park’s main route. At midnight, DJs and dancers kick off a party complete with fireworks and special effects.

Seoul Sky: counting down from the clouds

For a countdown with a view, Seoul Sky, the observatory atop Lotte World Tower, will extend operating hours until 12:30 a.m. A countdown video will be screened from 11:40 p.m. on the 118th-floor observation deck, allowing visitors to welcome the New Year from Korea’s highest vantage point.

On Jan. 1, Seoul Sky will also host sunrise viewing events, available through special sunrise and private sunrise packages.

Myeong-dong and Dongdaemun Design Plaza: urban glamour

In Myeong-dong, Shinsegae Department Store’s main branch will host a countdown show produced in collaboration with KBS. The event will feature performances by veteran singers, including Insooni, Sohyang and Park Jung-hyun.

For a more futuristic atmosphere, Dongdaemun Design Plaza will stage a visually striking countdown with a fireworks show on its massive media facade, capped by a DJ performance from Park Myung-soo.

Bosingak: tradition meets the New Year

Those seeking tradition can gather at Bosingak Bell Pavilion, where the annual bell-ringing ceremony will feature citizens recognized for acts of kindness alongside cultural figures. Performances before and after the midnight bell — including pansori, dance and a celebratory set by Crying Nut — will blend tradition and modernity as Seoul rings in the New Year.