Since 2014, Korea International School has partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to deliver immersive science, technology, engineering and mathematics workshops for middle and high school students.

At the heart of the program is a distinctive, student-centered model. MIT students design and lead short courses that translate advanced concepts into hands-on learning experiences for young minds. KIS students explore real-world applications of STEM and gain early exposure to potential academic and career pathways.

The exchange benefits both sides: MIT students develop teaching and leadership skills, and KIS students experience inquiry-driven learning that mirrors the rigor and creativity of top global universities.

Over the years, students have tackled projects that range from building models to purify ocean water and harness wind energy, to mastering laboratory techniques and learning the basics of DNA analysis and forensic science. Creativity is equally encouraged, with students experimenting in photo imaging and applying chemistry principles to fabric dyeing, applying science to art and design.

Beyond technical skills, the program also cultivates holistic entrepreneurial thinking. Participants practice the fundamentals of the business process, from pitching project ideas and interacting with clients, incorporating feedback and refining presentations.

The January workshops will introduce students to structural engineering fundamentals, nanotechnology and a simulated mission to Mars designed to teach interplanetary problem-solving. The program will also offer a glimpse into some of MIT’s most popular engineering classes, including a class on toy design.

Following the 2026 winter sessions, the collaboration will expand across KIS’ Pangyo and Seoul campuses. MIT workshop facilitators will join elementary, middle and high school classrooms at the start of the semester, providing ongoing support for STEM education.

The schools say the partnership helps empower students to become inquisitive thinkers.

"When students explore beyond their current level of understanding in a supportive, inquisitive environment, they develop the confidence to ask questions, collaborate and problem solve," said Katherine Noll, KIS's MIT International Science and Technology Initiatives coordinator.

Founded in 2000, KIS operates campuses in Seoul, Jeju and Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, and offers 24 Advanced Placement courses taught by an international faculty. Through its long-standing partnership with MIT, KIS continues to position itself as a leader in innovative education — empowering students to build a global community and design their own futures.