Shinsegae Group Chair Chung Yong-jin on Monday declared 2026 a year of resurgence, calling for a bold paradigm shift to reclaim market leadership in his New Year’s address to employees.

"The innovative decisions made over the past two years were preparations for renewed growth," Chung said. "In 2026, we must soar, reclaiming the stature of a market leader and establishing new rules in the industry."

He stressed that strategic initiatives across key affiliates must deliver tangible results this year, citing E-mart’s store expansion, Shinsegae Department Store’s focus on luxury goods and food halls, Emart24’s youth-oriented lineup, and the restructuring of Gmarket through a partnership with Alibaba.

Chung identified the customer as the central driver of future growth, drawing parallels with the global rise of K-culture and emphasizing the importance of anticipating the needs of trend-conscious consumers.

"The fact that the world is paying attention to our customers, who constantly seek what is new, underscores the growing value of our core business,” he said. "The innovation customers dream of always seems difficult — until Shinsegae Group finds the answer."

At the end of his address, Chung reflected on Shinsegae's history of overcoming skepticism to deliver results, reaffirming his trust in employees to lead the group's next phase of growth.