When 'oppa' becomes '-ssi': linguistic markers of K-drama

기사 요약: "오빠"와 "-씨" 라는 호칭의 미묘한 간극으로 바뀌는 드라마 속의 관계, 호칭의 언어학으로 풀어내는 K-드라마

[1] If you've ever felt a K-drama relationship quietly recalibrate without a clear blowup, the explanation is often linguistic rather than plot-driven.

recalibrate: 다시 조정하다

blowup: 폭발, 큰 싸움

linguistic: 언어의

[2] Korean is a language that prioritizes relationships and social context over individual identity, and the way one person addresses another often betrays how they truly feel. In this regard, titles and honorifics frequently do the storytelling in K-dramas that the script doesn't explain in detail. Certain titles recur so often across K-dramas that recognizing them becomes a form of essential viewing literacy.

address: 호칭하다. ~에게 말을 걸다.

recur: 되풀이 되다, 재발하다

[3] "Hyung" is literally translated as older brother, but that definition goes deeper in the K-drama context. In practice, hyung operates as a linguistic shortcut to chosen family. When used outside of blood relationships, it establishes a bond rooted in deep friendship and intimacy. When Nak-soo in "The Dream Life of Mr. Kim" refers to his workplace superior as hyung rather than by an official title, the atmosphere shifts. The hierarchy largely disappears, with the title signaling personal intimacy that exists beyond workplace ranks.

in practice: 실제로는

operate: 가동하다, 작동하다

shortcut: 지름길

