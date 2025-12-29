South Korean police have launched an investigation into an alleged animal cruelty case involving small animals such as hamsters, following months of online posts documenting the abuse, local media reported Monday.

The Seoul Seongdong Police Station said it received a criminal complaint on Dec. 9 from Animal Freedom Solidarity, a civic group, accusing the suspect of violating the Animal Protection Act. Police have completed interviews with the complainant and plan to verify the facts.

The suspect is accused of abusing various small animals, including hamsters, guinea pigs, pygmy squirrels and Mongolian gerbils, between March and December.

According to the complaint, the suspect knowingly housed highly territorial animals such as hamsters together in cramped cages, despite being aware that such conditions could lead to attacks, injuries or death due to cannibalistic behavior.

Police said that when the animals displayed stress-induced abnormal behavior, the suspect flicked them on the head until they lost consciousness, claiming to be “modifying” them.

The suspect also allegedly bathed animals that should not be exposed to water, constituting further direct abuse.

Photos and videos showing injured or unconscious animals were posted on online communities, including Naver cafes, and streamed live on social media.

In response to criticism from users urging proper care, the suspect reportedly wrote comments such as, “I’ve already sent a dwarf hamster to the afterlife,” and uploaded images of animal remains inside a garbage bag labeled “graveyard.”

The suspect also allegedly made violent remarks, including statements about killing a guinea pig to eat as a side dish, and used abusive language online.

Following the revelations, public outrage spread. By Dec. 24, about 2,000 people had submitted petitions to police calling for strict punishment.

Under Korean law, killing an animal through abuse is punishable by up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 30 million won ($20,900).