Singer Ha Sungwoon is gearing up to return after 1 1/2 years with the digital single “Tell The World,” his agency Big Planet Made announced Monday.

The single will drop on Jan. 5.

He released his eighth EP “Blessed” in July 2024 after he completed his mandatory military service in the Army. The five-track set was fronted by a hip-hop-based dance tune he co-authored.

Between the mini album and the upcoming digital single, he participated in a series of soundtracks for dramas and animations, including “Law and the City.”

Ha is set to greet fans at a fan meetup in Seoul on Tuesday and Wednesday. The two-day event will be his first fan meeting in about 1 1/2 years.