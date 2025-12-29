Jungkook of BTS logged 400 million hits on Spotify with his solo single “Still With You.”

It is his seventh solo song to reach the milestone, label Big Hit Music said, citing platform data.

He released the self-written song in 2020 dedicated to fans, and it topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 101 regions. The single claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart and No. 6 on the Digital Song Sales chart. The single went on to rank No. 62 on the Global 200 chart and No. 33 on the Global excl. US.

An a cappella version of the single was included on BTS’ anthology album “Proof,” which rolled out in 2022.

On Christmas Eve, he gifted fans a cover of Johnny Stimson’s “The Christmas Song,” originally sung by Nat King Cole.