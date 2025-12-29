Despite high exchange rates, demand for overseas travel among Korean travelers continues to rebound rapidly.

According to the Korea Tourism Organization and Incheon International Airport Corporation, from January to October this year, Koreans logged 24,335,383 trips abroad, with 349,919 international flights operated — both up 3.2 percent from a year earlier. Digital travel platform Agoda also reported that interest in overseas travel among Koreans increased 15 percent year-on-year based on its own data.

Reflecting this trend, Agoda released the top 10 overseas destinations for Korean travelers in 2025 based on accommodation searches. Tokyo, Fukuoka and Osaka claimed the top three spots, underscoring the continued popularity of Japan.

Other destinations in the top 10 include Nha Trang, Vietnam; Bali, Indonesia; Da Nang, Vietnam; Bangkok, Thailand; Sapporo, Japan; Taipei, Taiwan; and Phu Quoc, Vietnam, highlighting the ongoing preference for short-distance overseas trips.