Migrant workers held at state-run detention centers will be able to receive regular counseling for unpaid wages starting Monday, in a government policy aimed to ensure those working in Korea without the necessary visa are still paid their due wages.

The Justice Ministry and the Ministry of Employment and Labor on Sunday said the service will start Monday at the five regional detention facilities with the largest numbers of detainees — Hwaseong, Cheongju, Yeosu, Incheon and Ulsan.

In addition to providing counseling, the Labor Ministry will dispatch labor inspectors to the centers once every two weeks and receive case reports.

After running the pilot program, the ministry will consider whether to expand the program to all 14 immigration detention facilities nationwide.

The new program follows the Justice Ministry’s September announcement waiving public officials’ duty to report migrants who report unpaid wages for illegal work, while allowing temporary release for detainees to pursue legal action over wage theft.

To ensure effective counseling and investigations, the Justice Ministry said counselors at the facilities will collect and relay employer and case information in advance to the Labor Ministry.

The Justice Ministry will also provide the centers with computers and printers to facilitate investigations and offer interpretation services in 20 languages through the Immigration Contact Center.

Posters outlining procedures for unpaid wage assistance will be displayed at 19 detention facilities nationwide in four languages: Mandarin Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai and English.

The Justice Ministry said it will ensure that a migrant worker's detention is promptly suspended if a labor inspector confirms the individual has suffered unpaid wages through counseling and investigation.

“If they have worked in Korea, they have the right to receive fair wages, even if they are staying in Korea illegally,” said Justice Minister Jeong Seong-ho.

“We will work to ensure that migrant workers do not face wage arrears simply because of problems related to the period of their stay,” said Kim Young-hoon, minister of employment and labor.