MC Mong denies allegations ranging from an extramarital affair to loan defaults involving the company’s co-founder during a live social media broadcast

Singer-producer MC Mong has strongly denied allegations of an extramarital affair with Cha Ga-won, chair of the P_Arc Group and CEO of One Hundred, calling them false claims that surfaced amid an internal management dispute involving Big Planet Made, a music label under the One Hundred umbrella.

During a TikTok livestream Wednesday, MC Mong said Big Planet Made was a company he founded and later expanded with outside investment.

“After parting ways with the first investor, I met Cha as the second investor,” he said. “Cha holds over 50 percent of the shares, I hold about 20 percent, and Park Jang-geun holds another 20-something percent. Her (Cha's) uncle has claimed he owns 10 percent and has been trying to take the company.”

MC Mong further alleged that as the company grew, repeated attempts were made to seize management control.

“He (Cha’s uncle) threatened to combine his shares with mine and Park’s to push Cha out,” MC Mong said, adding that he firmly rejected the proposal. “After that, all kinds of rumors started circulating about Cha and me.”

Addressing the affair allegations directly, MC Mong said, “Cha is a mother with a child. There was never any private or inappropriate relationship.”

He also partially disclosed bank transfer records during the broadcast, claiming that money he had sent was misrepresented as funds he had received.

The controversy erupted Tuesday after a local media outlet reported that MC Mong and Cha had maintained an extramarital relationship for several years. The report cited alleged private messages exchanged via a mobile messaging app and claimed that Cha had provided MC Mong with financial support and luxury gifts totaling approximately 12 billion won ($8.2 million).

The report further alleged that Cha recently filed a lawsuit seeking repayment of a loan from MC Mong and obtained a court payment order, while publishing what it described as private messenger conversations between the two. It claimed the debt stemmed not from company operations but from personal financial transactions tied to the alleged affair.

Industry attention has also focused on the timing of the legal action. The local media outlet reported that Cha initially pursued legal proceedings related to the loan repayment in June before withdrawing them, only to refile in November. The June filing coincided with the period when MC Mong was removed from his duties as chief producer at One Hundred.

On June 13, One Hundred said MC Mong had been removed from his duties due to “personal circumstances,” declining to provide further details or comment on his potential return.

About a month later, on July 17, MC Mong posted on social media that he had decided to step away from his producer role at One Hundred and Big Planet Made, saying he would entrust responsibilities to Cha and pursue studies abroad to focus on his health and long-term career.

Meanwhile, One Hundred Label also issued an official statement, Wednesday, rejecting the claims, saying, “After verification, the contents of the article and the messenger conversations are entirely untrue.” The company alleged that the materials were fabricated and circulated during a process in which MC Mong was allegedly threatened by Cha’s uncle, then identified as Cha Jun-young.

According to One Hundred, the individual attempted to force MC Mong to sell his shares in Big Planet Made as part of an effort to seize management control, and manipulated messaging records in the process.

Both MC Mong and One Hundred said they plan to pursue strong legal action against those responsible for spreading the allegations.