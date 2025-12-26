International World in Korea hosted an awards and international exchange event in Seoul, honoring foreign residents for their contributions to local communities and highlighting their role as active members of Korean society.

The event on Dec. 20 was attended by more than 150 Koreans and foreign residents from over 35 countries, including Australia, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Mexico, Myanmar, Nigeria, the Philippines, Russia, the United States, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

IWIK, a nonprofit group promoting multicultural awareness and inclusivity and fostering connections between foreign and local residents in Korea, organized the event, with Challenge Korea Headquarters and the Korea Association for Social Contribution participating as partner organizations.

This year’s gathering marked a major step forward, “growing in both scale and participation and establishing itself as a private platform that connects foreign residents with Korean society,” according to IWIK.

“As Korea has entered a multicultural era with more than 2.6 million foreign residents, the event was widely recognized as a symbolic occasion that highlighted foreign residents not as ‘neighbors,’ but as active members of society,” it added.

In his welcoming remarks, IWIK President Kim Ah-Sol explained that the event was designed to recognize the contributions of foreign residents who live diligently within Korean society and actively contribute to their local communities, while fostering mutual understanding and connection beyond nationality and culture.

Kim also voiced hope that the award recipients would continue to play important roles in Korean society as global citizens, highlighting that foreign residents are partners shaping Korea’s future together.

During the ceremony, foreign residents were recognized for their contributions over the past year in volunteering, social causes and cultural exchange. Awards included commendations from the chair of the National Assembly Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee, commendations from the speaker of the Seoul Metropolitan Council and the IWIK President’s Awards.

Rep. Kim Kyo-heung of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, who chairs the National Assembly’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee, said cultural diversity creates greater value, describing culture as one of the strongest forces that brings people together.

Rep. Kim Gunn of the main opposition People Power Party, who is secretary of the Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, likewise underscored the need for international exchange rooted in mutual respect and trust, and said foreign residents are integral members of Korean society.

Seoul Metropolitan Council members also highlighted the role of community-led efforts.

Councilor Lim Gyu-ho praised IWIK’s sustained work in international exchange and social contribution with foreign residents in Seoul, saying such private-sector initiatives help make the city more inclusive.

Councilor Jung Jun-ho echoed the point, saying gatherings that bring people of different nationalities together can deepen mutual understanding and empathy and support local integration.

“This event created a space where foreign residents and Korean citizens could come together, understand each other’s cultures, and generate positive synergy," IWIK said. "We hope to see an era where foreign residents can settle and adapt stably in Korean society and take on leadership roles in local communities and the public sphere, grounded in a strong sense of belonging."