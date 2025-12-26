South Korea’s special counsel on Friday sought a combined prison sentence of 10 years for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, accusing him of obstructing the execution of an arrest warrant and infringing on the constitutional authority of Cabinet members during the Dec. 3, 2024, declaration of emergency martial law.

The sentencing request was made during a closing hearing at the Seoul Central District Court, marking the first sentencing demand among four criminal cases stemming from the emergency martial law declaration.

The special counsel team asked the court to impose five years in prison for charges related to obstructing Yoon’s arrest. It also requested three years for violating Cabinet members’ constitutional right to deliberate and vote on the declaration of martial law, as well as for attempting to disseminate false information to foreign media and ordering the deletion of secure phone records.

An additional two years were sought for allegedly fabricating the written proclamation of martial law, bringing the total requested sentence to 10 years.

In its closing argument, the special prosecutor said Yoon, who should have stood at the forefront of safeguarding the Constitution and the rule of law, betrayed public trust and showed no remorse.

Prosecutors accused him of seeking to conceal the illegality of his actions and resorting to legal maneuvering to avoid criminal responsibility.

They emphasized that all presidential authority derives from the people, arguing that a strict sentence is necessary to deter future abuses of power by top leaders and to uphold the constitutional principle that all citizens are equal before the law.

Planned witness examinations of former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min and former Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok were canceled after both failed to appear in court.

During the hearing, Yoon reportedly sat facing forward with narrowed eyes as prosecutors delivered their sentencing request. He briefly spoke to his legal team when prosecutors addressed allegations related to the attempted destruction of communication records.

The court is expected to announce the sentencing date before concluding proceedings.

Judges have previously indicated that a verdict should be delivered by Jan. 16, in line with the requirement that first-instance rulings under the special counsel law be issued within six months of indictment.

If the schedule holds, the ruling will be delivered just two days before the expiration of Yoon’s detention period on Jan. 18, making it the first verdict among four criminal cases tied to the martial law declaration.

Legal observers say the decision could serve as an early benchmark for the remaining trials, which involve overlapping facts and allegations stemming from the same emergency decree.