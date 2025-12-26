Hwang Minhyun is planning to meet and greet fans in Seoul and Tokyo, agency Pledis Entertainment announced Thursday.

He is set to host six fan meet events, three each in Seoul in February and in Tokyo the following month.

The two-city fan meetings will be held under the title “Dohwawon,” or peach blossom paradise, reuniting Hwang and his fandom community, Hwangdo.

The singer and actor completed his mandatory military duty as a social service agent and was discharged from the military last week.

He will resume his career first as an emcee for a New Year's Eve music festival on MBC. He is also considering reprising his lead role in the second season of the drama “Study Group.” He starred in the first season, which aired earlier this year.