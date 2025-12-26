South Korea's special counsel on Friday sought a prison sentence of 10 years for former President Yoon Suk Yeol on obstruction of justice charges linked to his declaration of martial law last year, marking the first sentencing demand to be revealed among the multiple criminal trials the ousted leader is currently facing.

The request was made during the closing hearing of Yoon’s trial — the first to reach the sentencing stage among four criminal cases related to his short-lived declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, 2024.

During the hearing, the team led by Special Counsel Cho Eun-suk accused Yoon of hindering a proper Cabinet review of the martial law decree before its declaration and, after parliament lifted the emergency rule and he came under investigation, of mobilizing the Presidential Security Service to prevent investigators from executing an arrest warrant.

Yoon has denied the charges. Having been removed from office in April through an impeachment ruling, he is currently detained at a correctional facility outside Seoul.

The court is expected to deliver its verdict around Jan. 16.