Stray Kids logged its longest run on Billboard 200 as its fourth album made the main albums chart for 17 weeks in a row.

“Karma” ranked No. 130 on the chart dated Dec. 27, clinching the record streak for the eight-member act. Its latest release, mixtape “Do It,” sat at No. 19 on the chart in the fourth week. Both albums made chart-topping debuts on the chart, becoming the group's seventh and eighth consecutive albums to do so.

"Karma" claimed the No. 128 spot on Billboard’s Year-End 200 and No. 5 on the annual Top Album Sales chart. The latter was the highest spot achieved on the chart for a K-pop entry.

Stray Kids is the only K-pop group to have two top-ten bestselling albums this year, according to a tally by the Korea Music Content Association released Tuesday. "Karma" topped the list at 3.39 million, while "Do It" claimed No. 3 at 2.24 million.