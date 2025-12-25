A staff member at the Mongolian Embassy in South Korea is under police investigation over a three-vehicle collision that occurred earlier this month in southern Seoul, authorities said Thursday.

According to Gangnam Police Station, the crash took place at around 6 p.m. on Dec. 12 near Sinsa Station, when the suspect’s vehicle struck two cars ahead of it. The drivers of the other vehicles sustained minor injuries.

Police said a blood alcohol content test showed the suspect was above the legal threshold for license revocation. The individual was later identified as an administrative staff member of the Mongolian Embassy who is entitled to diplomatic immunity.

Authorities have asked the embassy to clarify whether it intends to invoke that immunity. South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the embassy has indicated it will actively cooperate with the police investigation.

The suspect may face charges including drunk driving and reckless driving resulting in injury, pending the outcome of the inquiry.