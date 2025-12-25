진행자: 최정윤, Tannith Kriel

From loneliness to rebuilding identity: Inside lives of expat spouses in Korea

기사 요약: 남편을 따라 한국에 살게 되면서 유망한 커리어를 포기해야 했던 국내 체류 외국인 여성들. 한국에서의 삶과 그 속에서 다시 찾아가는 성장의 이야기

[1] On a weekday morning in Seoul, a group of women introduced themselves in a mix of accents: Indian, Danish, French, American, German and more. Some wheeled strollers. Others arrived straight from school drop-off.

stroller: 유모차

drop-off: 차로 내려줌

[2] Nearly all of them, at some point in their lives, had been the person at the center of a meeting room, a project or a team. In South Korea, many now find themselves identified first as something else: someone’s mother or someone's wife -- an "expat spouse.”

identify A as B: A를 B로 규정, 확인하다, 설명하다

expat: (고국이 아닌 곳에 거주하는) 국외 거주자 (expatriate)

[3] One of them is 43-year-old Yolekha Mallier, who arrived in Seoul from Seattle two years ago. With two young children, she carried with her a decadelong career leading product teams at Amazon. She always had a certainty that work — meaningful, stimulating work — would anchor her idedntity.

decade-long: 10년 간의

anchor: 닻을 내리다, 근간이 되다

[4] For Inger Winther Johannsen, the free fall came unexpectedly.

Back in Denmark, Winther Johannsen had a career she loved rooted in public welfare. With genuine passion, she developed programs for families and children in vulnerable situations, supported advocacy groups and led nonprofit teams.

free fall: 자유 낙하, 갑작스러운 하락

advocacy: 변호. 지지

