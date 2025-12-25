Four out of 10 Korean adults plan to spend the year-end holidays at home and prefer receiving cash or gift cards as presents, according to a survey of 1,000 people conducted by Lotte Members via its in-house research platform, Lime.

The survey found that 43.3 percent of respondents had already made year-end plans, up 12.9 percentage points from the previous year. Younger respondents were more likely to have plans, with 54.9 percent of those in their 20s reporting arranged activities, compared with 36.6 percent of people in their 50s and 35.9 percent in their 60s.

By activity, staying at home was the most popular option at 41.3 percent, up 12.6 percentage points from a year earlier, followed by domestic travel (39.5 percent), parties (33 percent) and cultural activities such as concerts or exhibitions (29.6 percent). Overseas travel was selected by 19.6 percent.

Domestically, Jeju Island was the most popular destination at 32.2 percent, followed by the Gangneung–Sokcho area, Busan and Daejeon, while Gangneung–Sokcho had topped the list in 2024. For overseas travel, Japan led at 45.9 percent, followed by other East Asian destinations, Europe and the Americas.