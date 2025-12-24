The Foreign Ministry in Seoul is weighing a reversal of the previous administration’s plan to open new overseas missions, as it moves to streamline its global network and concentrate limited resources around regional hubs.

The shift follows President Lee Jae Myung’s public instruction at the ministry’s 2026 policy briefing on Friday to reassess the scale and effectiveness of South Korea’s overseas missions, citing stretched resources and operational inefficiencies.

The current review covers a plan unveiled by the Yoon Suk Yeol administration in November 2023 to open 12 new overseas diplomatic missions as part of an initiative to broaden South Korea’s diplomatic horizons.

The Lee administration has been considering scrapping plans to open new embassies, except in countries where the opening procedures have already been completed as of November: Lithuania, Estonia, Luxembourg, Slovenia and Georgia. In Jamaica, Charge d’Affaires Kim Jin-wook is currently serving at the South Korean mission.

The Marshall Islands, Botswana, Suriname, Sierra Leone, Armenia and Zambia have yet to see their diplomatic missions established.

The plan to add 12 was highly unusual, given that recent annual expansions have averaged about two. South Korea has expanded its overseas missions by double digits in a single year only three times — in 1973 and 1974, and again in 2007.

During the policy briefing, Lee publicly raised concerns about the large number of overseas diplomatic missions relative to the Foreign Ministry’s budget and human resources.

“If necessary, I think it makes sense to concentrate (overseas missions) around hubs,” Lee said. “The right thing would be to redeploy them in a way that actually works.”

In response, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said, “We are seeking to move toward a hub-based mission model.”

In its policy briefing, the Foreign Ministry identified the “redefinition of the roles of overseas missions” as one of its key reform tasks.

As part of this effort, the ministry said it plans to reorganize its overseas network into a hub-based system built around two axes — regional hubs and sector-specific hubs. The reshuffle aims to improve the efficiency of personnel and budget allocation and maximize overseas performance across key policy areas.

Under the regional hub model, embassies with strong capacity to support other missions within a given region would be designated as regional hubs.

In the event of emergencies or large-scale, sector-linked events, these hub missions would deploy personnel and resources to assist other embassies in the region.

Under the sector-specific hub model, the ministry would designate hub missions in areas such as cultural and public diplomacy, exports and project acquisition, science and technology, and development cooperation, taking into account local demand and growth potential. These hub missions would coordinate through meetings of ambassadors within the hub, lead linked initiatives and share best practices.