Jungkook of BTS presented a cover of Johnny Stimson’s “The Christmas Song,” according to label Big Hit Music on Wednesday.

He shared his take on the song released in 2020 by the American singer Stimson, reinterpreting the jazz classic popularized by Nat King Cole in 1961.

Accompanying the winter song was a video of Seoul’s nightscape, which the artist filmed himself.

Separately, his first solo single “Seven (feat. Latto)” exceeded 2.7 billion streams on Spotify this week. He set a record as the first-ever Asian artist to hit the milestone on the platform. “Seven” ranked No. 73 on Spotify’s most-streamed songs list as of Sunday.