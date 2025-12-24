Seoul ranks 10th in global future-ready cities index

서울, 글로벌 미래 준비도 도시 지수 10위

In an inaugural ranking assessing global cities’ readiness for the future, London topped the list, recognized for its financial dynamism, cultural vitality and global reach. Seoul ranked 10th, praised for its focus on people-centric policies and innovation.

전 세계 주요 도시들의 미래 대응 역량을 평가한 첫 순위에서 런던이 1위를 차지했다. 런던은 금융 역동성, 문화적 활력, 글로벌 영향력을 인정받았다. 서울은 사람 중심 정책과 혁신에 대한 집중을 높이 평가받으며 10위에 올랐다.

The World Smart Sustainable Cities Organization (WeGO) released the 2025 Cities Future Readiness Index, a global benchmark evaluating 102 cities across 75 countries, including 41 WeGO members. The study was conducted in partnership with the Descartes Institute, the UN Economic Commission for Europe and the University of Geneva.

세계스마트지속가능도시기구(WeGO)는 2025 도시 미래 준비도 지수(CFRI)를 발표했다. 이 지수는 전 세계 75개국 102개 도시(WeGO 회원 도시 41곳 포함)를 대상으로 한 글로벌 벤치마크로, 데카르트 연구소, 유엔 유럽경제위원회(UNECE), 제네바대학교와의 협력으로 진행됐다.

The CFRI’s POSITIVE assessment index evaluates cities across eight dimensions: “People centricity,” “openness,” “sustainability,” “institutions and governance,” “transport and infrastructure,” “innovation,” “vibrancy” and “e-readiness,” using 44 rating categories.

CFRI의 POSITIVE 평가 지수는 사람 중심성, 개방성, 지속가능성, 제도 및 거버넌스, 교통 및 인프라, 혁신, 도시 활력, 전자 준비도 등 8개 부문, 44개 세부 지표를 통해 도시들을 평가한다.

In the ranking, US cities San Francisco, Boston and New York placed 2nd, 3rd and 5th, while Paris and Copenhagen came in 4th and 6th. Among Asian cities, Singapore ranked 9th.

순위에서는 미국의 샌프란시스코, 보스턴, 뉴욕이 각각 2위, 3위, 5위를 차지했으며, 파리와 코펜하겐은 4위와 6위에 올랐다. 아시아 도시 가운데서는 싱가포르가 9위를 기록했다.