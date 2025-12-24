In an inaugural ranking assessing global cities’ readiness for the future, London topped the list, recognized for its financial dynamism, cultural vitality and global reach. Seoul ranked 10th, praised for its focus on people-centric policies and innovation.

The World Smart Sustainable Cities Organization (WeGO) released the 2025 Cities Future Readiness Index, a global benchmark evaluating 102 cities across 75 countries, including 41 WeGO members. The study was conducted in partnership with the Descartes Institute, the UN Economic Commission for Europe and the University of Geneva.

The CFRI’s POSITIVE assessment index evaluates cities across eight dimensions: “People centricity,” “openness,” “sustainability,” “institutions and governance,” “transport and infrastructure,” “innovation,” “vibrancy” and “e-readiness,” using 44 rating categories.

In the ranking, US cities San Francisco, Boston and New York placed 2nd, 3rd and 5th, while Paris and Copenhagen came in 4th and 6th. Among Asian cities, Singapore ranked 9th.