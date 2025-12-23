Seoul has appointed Ambassador Rim Kap-soo, a nuclear energy and nonproliferation expert, to lead a Korea–US nuclear cooperation task force.

The appointment was formalized Monday, as the Foreign Ministry moves to staff a dedicated task force to steer talks on South Korea’s pursuit of civilian uranium enrichment and spent-fuel reprocessing rights.

The task force was set up as a follow-up measure to the Joint Fact Sheet issued Nov. 14, in which Washington said it supports a process that will lead to Seoul’s pursuit of both rights. Both activities remain restricted and entirely banned under the 2015 Korea-US civil nuclear cooperation pact, commonly known as the 123 Agreement.

The Foreign Ministry plans to lead nuclear cooperation negotiations with the US in tandem with relevant agencies and institutions, including the Ministry of Science and ICT, the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission, and the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute.

“The Foreign Ministry will set up a dedicated team and organization to conduct future consultations with the United States regarding the expansion of rights to uranium enrichment and spent-fuel reprocessing,” a Foreign Ministry official said Tuesday on condition of anonymity.

Rim’s diplomatic career reflects his expertise in nuclear energy and nonproliferation.

Rim previously served as first secretary at the Korean Embassy in Austria and the Korean Permanent Mission to the International Organizations in Vienna, as well as director of the United Nations Division at the International Organizations Bureau of the Foreign Ministry.

Rim notably served as a senior nonproliferation expert at the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna.

Rim’s appointment is seen as carrying a message to Washington that Seoul will pursue civilian uranium enrichment and spent-fuel reprocessing for peaceful uses while complying with the nonproliferation regime.

Some observers in the US continue to voice concerns that expanding South Korea’s enrichment and reprocessing rights could be diverted to military purposes.

The task force was set up after South Korea’s national security adviser said last week that Seoul and Washington had agreed to pursue discussions on follow-up actions to the joint fact sheet, including nuclear energy cooperation, in parallel next year, following his visit to Washington from Dec. 16 to 17.