Another large-scale personal data breach has emerged in South Korea, with Shinhan Card, the credit card unit of Shinhan Financial Group, disclosing that the personal information of about 190,000 customers was leaked internally.

Shinhan Card said Tuesday that the data of roughly 192,000 customers — mostly small business owners — had been exposed. In most cases, customers’ mobile phone numbers were leaked, while some records also included names, birth dates and gender. Investigations so far show that other sensitive information, such as resident registration numbers and credit card numbers, have not been exposed.

The breach was caused by an internal leak rather than an external cyberattack, the company said.

“The data were not leaked through hacking or other external intrusions, but by a Shinhan Card employee who was found to have used the information for credit card solicitation activities,” the company said in a statement on its website. “We immediately took steps to prevent further exposure once the leak was identified and have completed the necessary internal reviews.”

Shinhan Card apologized for the incident, vowing a thorough investigation and strict disciplinary action against those responsible. It also said it would compensate customers if any damage is confirmed.

The company has set up a pop-up on its website allowing customers to check whether their information was affected.

The case comes amid a series of large-scale data breaches in Korea, including hacking incidents at major mobile carriers and e-commerce platforms. Among financial firms, Lotte Card earlier this year reported that nearly 3 million customer records were leaked in a cyberattack.