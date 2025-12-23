The Korean won fell to an 8-month low during intraday trading Tuesday, counteracting the local forex authorities’ recent efforts to ease the downward pressure on the currency.

The won was quoted at 1,483.68 per dollar as of 2 p.m., retreating nearly 4 won after opening local trading at 1,480 per dollar.

But it was slightly stronger than its morning low-point of 1,484.1 per dollar, its weakest level since it hit 1,487.6 on April 9.

On the previous day, the won closed daytime trading in Korea at 1,480.1 per dollar, marking its weakest close since ending at 1,481.1, also on April 9.

The won’s weakness came despite a slip in the dollar index, a gauge that measures the greenback’s average value against a basket of six major currencies.

The dollar index fell to 98.11, pressured by a sharper decline in the dollar-yen rate following aggressive verbal intervention by Japanese authorities. The index is generally interpreted with 100 as the benchmark, with readings under that level indicating a weaker dollar.

The won's slip comes amid the local authorities’ recent efforts to ease the downward pressure on the currency by increasing the supply of dollars on the forex market.

On Thursday, local authorities unveiled a set of measures to overhaul the foreign exchange framework, granting domestic financial institutions greater flexibility in managing foreign-currency liquidity.

The measures include easing requirements for advanced foreign-currency liquidity stress tests and raising the cap on banks’ foreign-exchange forward positions.