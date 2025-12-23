Yet another anonymous bomb threat has been made recently, this time targeting President Lee Jae Myung's office, residence and his long-time aide Kim Hyun-ji.

Police said an online post was reported to the Yongin Dongbu Police Station at around 7 p.m. on Monday, claiming explosives had been planted at the presidential office in Yongsan-gu, Lee’s residence in the same district, and the new Cheong Wa Dae site designated for the future presidential office.

The post alleged the bombs were set to detonate at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The author also issued a murder threat against Kim, Lee’s personal secretary.

Police are tracking down the individual behind the post, which has since been deleted.

The incident marks the latest in a string of online threats targeting state institutions or public facilities, none of which have turned out to be genuine.

A bomb threat was reported at the Ministry of National Defense on Sunday, followed by multiple similar threats last week against Kakao, the operator of the country’s largest messaging platform.