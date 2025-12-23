The indefinite railroad strike planned for Tuesday has been put on hold, following a government proposal to revise a bonus payment system that had triggered complaints from unionized workers at Korea Railroad Corp. and its subsidiaries.

The Korean Railway Workers' Union said it reached a provisional agreement with the government around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday and decided to shelve the all-out strike that was scheduled to commence later that day. All trains operated by Korail were running normally as of Tuesday morning.

The decision came in response to the government's offer of a phased revision of the railway workers' bonus system, setting the bonus at 90 percent of the base salary in 2026 and raising the cap to 100 percent in 2027. The plan has been submitted to the Ownership Steering Committee for public corporations and state institutes, which is scheduled to convene at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The union's main demand has been the overhaul of the performance-based bonus system, which is currently capped at 80 percent of base salary. It has argued that it should be set at 100 percent, in accordance with the standard applied to other state-run corporations.

The union had initially planned to launch the strike on Dec. 11, demanding that the current system be “normalized.” That plan was also shelved when the two sides reached a tentative agreement on Dec. 10.

The union accused the Ministry of Economy and Finance of trying to block the changes it has agreed on with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

Concerns about a strike have not completely subsided as the KRWU said it will reach a final decision based on the results of the Steering Committee meeting slated for later in the day.

Korail operates Korea's major train systems, such as the high-speed KTX, and part of the subway network in the greater Seoul area.